With the presidential elections won and lost, the political battlefield has now shifted to the jostling for offices

One such office is the influential position of the chief of staff to the president in the incoming administration

Some stakeholders have asked the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to settle for Kogi-born lawmaker, James Faleke for the position

The National Support Project for Tinubu/Shettima (NSPTS) has urged the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cede the position of the Chief of Staff in his incoming administration to Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke.

The Tinubu/Shettima support groups described Faleke as a loyal and trustworthy politician. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

The group, the national coalition of opposition political parties who worked for the victory of the Tinubu/Shettima at the 2023 presidential election, noted that appointing Faleke would be a just reward for loyalty and respect for the current national approval ratings.

They also stated that such an appointment would symbolise the president-elect's character as the elected president of all Nigerians and not a section of the country.

The group which comprises over 400 support groups cut across the leading opposition political parties with structures in the 36 states of Nigeria respectively, made the call at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Wednesday, April 12.

Ochachangolo Armstrong Adah, leader of the group said:

''As a group we lived up to our faithfulness and fidelity to promises made. We promised to give our full and unalloyed support to the sustenance of Nigeria's unity and stability as expressed by the majority of Nigerians through the instrumentality of the ballot.

''The results of the presidential elections have shown, we delivered. A feat that was made possible by the dynamic and liberal leadership style displayed by Rt.Hon James Falake.

''We are therefore appealing to the president-elect’s good conscience to adopt the principle of fairness, equity and justice to correct any perceived imbalances that may arise as he assembles his team for Nigeria and Nigerians.

''Rt. Hon James Falake have demonstrated rare capabilities and capacity in organisation.''

Speaking on the challenge in the election petitions tribunal of Tinubu’s victory by some opposition political parties and presidential candidates, Ochachangolo added:

''We believe that Tinubu’s victory was ordained by God so we are very confident that he will prevail and overcome all obstacles that will come his way before and after his swearing-in on May 29, 2023.''

Similarly, Leadership reports that a group of eminent stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on Tinubu to pick Faleke as his chief of staff.

The party chieftains who held a meeting in Abuja on Saturday, April 7 stated that the Kogi state born politician remains the best person to work with Tinubu amongst those angling for the job.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Faleke who is also the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council recently announced his withdrawal from the party's prImary election in Kogi.

Faleke withdrew from the governorship race after he failed to appear before the Senator Abubakar Sodangi-led panel, which screened all aspirants of the APC.

According to the lawmaker, he stepped down from contesting in the interest of the nation.

Recall that the Audu/ Faleke political structure in Kogi state recently demanded direct primary mode to give a level playing ground to all aspirants.

The group alleged that the process adopted so far for the primary in the state has been compromised and capable of spelling doom for the party.

They also faulted a delegate list purported to have been sent to the national secretariat by the state executive of the party.

