About 76 per cent of the 1.8 million candidates who sat for the just concluded 2024 UTME scored less than 200

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said 1,402,490 candidates scored below 200, 77,070 scored 250 and above and 439,974 scored 200

Oloyede also announced the new format for acceptance of admissions during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 29

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 1,402,490 candidates scored less than 200 in the recently released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The figure represents 76 per cent of the 1,842,464 candidates who sat for the tertiary entrance examination.

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 29, Channels Television reports.

Oloyede said:

“8,401 candidates scored 300 and above; 77,070 scored 250 and above; 439,974 scored 200 and above while 1,402,490 scored below 200.”

JAMB introduces new format for accepting admissions

According to The Punch, the JAMB boss also announced the new format for accepting admissions.

Oloyede said the new format is aimed at protecting the details of the candidates and upholding the sanctity of the admission process.

He further stated that candidates’ registered phone (SIM) is now more important as it is now required to perform even more sensitive operations

“ Either a candidate sends ACCEPT/REJECT on his dedicated phone line to 55019/66019, or a candidate accepts or rejects any admission offer (programme change inclusive) with his/her fingerprint (biometric) at an accredited CBT centre or any JAMB Office.”

He added:

“With this new method, the candidates’ registered phone (SIM) is now more important than ever as it is now required to perform even more sensitive operations. We are in discussions with NCC on dedicated student’s SIM with restricted services.”

How to check 2024 UTME result

After the release of the 2024 UTME results, below is a graph explanation of how candidates can check their UTME results on their phones and laptops.

What to do if you can’t access UTME results

