The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, was appointed as the head coach of the national senior men's team because of his record with the team and the country

George was appointed by the NFF in a statement on Monday, April 29. The NFF board also approved the recommendation of its technical and development committee for the appointment of the former Real Betis and Ajax Amsterdam forward.

The 52-year-old Finidi George spent 20 months as an assistant to the immediate past Super Eagles' coach, Jose Peseiro. He had been the team's interim coach since the Portuguese tactician's departure.

Peseiro left after an impressive run in the 2023 African Cup of Nation final between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

While serving as an interim coach, the former assistant coach played two friendly matches in Morocco in March. During the matches, the Super Eagles ended an 18-year winless streak against Ghana, defeating the neighbouring West African 2-1 but suffering a 2-0 loss against Mali.

Finidi George is a popular name among Nigerian football fans, and his popularity expanded when he was appointed head coach of the Enyimba International Football Club in September 2021.

There began a rising interest in him when he led the home base team to win the Nigeria Premier League last season.

