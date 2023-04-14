“Aishatu Binani Carries Hope of the Nigerian Women”, Bello Writes

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has been praised by Nafisat Bello

According to the social commentator, the respected politician is paving political ways for Nigerian women

Binani who is also the senator representing Adamawa Central is also contesting in the April 15 supplementary elections after the inconclusive March 18 poll

In a message that will thrill many people in the country, the senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Aishatu Binani, has been described as the hope of women in Nigeria.

This is the position of Nafisat Bello, a social commentator in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

According to Bello, the call for women representation in Nigeria has always been on the high but without any tangible gain. However, Binani, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa is about to change everything for all women in the country.

Aishatu Binani has been described as the hope of Nigerian women. Photo credit: Aishatu Binani

Source: Twitter

Bello said:

"But something that will change the fate of Nigerian women in politics forever is happening in the North-East after the emergence of the Senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Aishatu Binani, as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). She is contesting in the April 15 supplementary elections after the inconclusive March 18 poll.

"Binani, one of the seven female senators in the 9th Assembly, has the distinction of being the only female senator from the North. She won the APC ticket after polling 430 votes to defeat Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who got 288 votes. Others defeated include ex-governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow - 103 votes, and House of Representatives member, Abdurrazaq Namdas - 94 votes.

"Binani's victory against all odds caused instant and massive excitement in the gender community, an emergence many did not see coming. Her triumph is regarded as a watershed, and the closest a Nigerian woman has ever gotten to in their bid to finally shatter this glass ceiling that has held them down for decades.

"Shortly after Binani’s victory, Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari issued a statement to celebrate the rise of another amazon from her darling state of origin. She described the lawmaker's win as a source of encouragement and hope for many women. While pledging to support her to become governor, Mrs Aisha urged Binani to be resilient and overcome the proverbial ceiling."

Going further, Bello revealed that Binanai has always been a household name in the country on the big stage having paid her dues in business, wealth creation, women and youth empowerment, politics and governance.

Bello added;

"Before winning the election to represent Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, she represented Yola North/Yola South/Girei constituency in the Green Chamber during the 7th Assembly, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In Adamawa, her generous gestures include sinking of boreholes, provision of scholarship for indigent students, provision of ICT facilities for schools, paying of medical bills, development of local health care services, economic empowerment programmes, etc. In the course of representing Adamawa Central, she is on record to have empowered a total of 1,667 young people through various skill acquisition initiatives."

