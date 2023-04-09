Hon James Abiodun Faleke has added his voice to those calling on the APC to zone the guber ticket to Kogi West

The senatorial district has not occupied the governorship position since the creation of the state in 1991

Faleke who served as the secretary of the APC presidential campaign council, urged the party to carry Kogi West along by zoning the ticket to the area

FCT, Abuja - Hon a House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, has called on his party to zone its guber ticket in Kogi to the western senatorial district of the state.

Faleke, originally from Kogi state, made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 9.

The chairman House Committee on Finance stated that zoning the ticket to Kogi West is the just and equitable thing to do.

Faleke stated unequivocally that it is the turn of Kogi West to produce the next governor of the state. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Part of the statement read:

''For equity, justice and fairness, it is only reasonable to lend my voice to the call by many that our great party, the All Progressives Congress should ensure the candidate for the governorship election emerged democratically from Kogi West.

''For a heterogeneous state such as Kogi state, giving all parts of the state a sense of belonging is key to peaceful coexistence among the several ethnic groups in the state.

''For more than 16 years, our brothers from the Eastern Senatorial District held sway in Lugard House through Late Prince Abubakar Audu, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Captain Idris Wada respectively.

''Kogi Central by the end of the tenure of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello would have been in the saddle for 8 years, uninterrupted.

''While not discounting the right of those concerned to contest for any office, I believe that the time has come to be just and fair to all.

''The clamour for power shift pre-2015 by Kogi West and Kogi Central was to correct the marginalization of the two districts in the governorship seat.''

He noted that his position is not premised on any sense of entitlement but on the ideals of equity and fairness which late Audu preached before his untimely death.

He added that APC's victory in 2015 especially in Kogi West was the avowed commitment of Late Audu to ensure power shifts to other parts of the state.

Faleke further said:

''What should be of importance is our collective quest and preparedness to engender a united Kogi state for socio-political and economic prosperity.

''The realization of a long-term dream of a state that is secure and prosperous with its diverse demography peacefully coexisting should be paramount in our minds.

''This can only happen if we collectively decide on fairness, equity and justice. The weird equation of 16:8:0 must be corrected and the right time to start is now with the coming election.''

Faleke withdraws from Kogi APC governorship primary election

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Faleke who is also the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. recently announced his withdrawal from the party's prmary election in Kogi.

Faleke withdrew from the governorship race after he failed to appear before the Senator Abubakar Sodangi-led panel, which screened all aspirants of the APC.

According to the lawmaker, he stepped down from contesting in the interest of the nation.

Kogi APC primary: Audu/Faleke group rejects delegates list, demands direct primary election

Recall that the Audu/ Faleke political structure in Kogi state recently demanded direct primary mode to give a level playing ground to all aspirants.

The group alleged that the process adopted so far for the primary in the state has been compromised and capable of spelling doom for the party.

They also faulted a delegate list purported to have been sent to the national secretariat by the state executive of the party.

