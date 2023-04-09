The North Central Coalition for Good Governance (NCCGG) has nominated Yusuf Gagdi as the 10th speaker of the House of Representatives

NCCGG announced its nomination through its convener, Honourable Abraham Dauda over the weekend

According to the coalition, Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau state is most suitable for the position of the 10th Speaker

The lawmaker representing the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, has been nominated as the preferred candidate from the North Central for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance (NCCGG) said it came to this conclusion after due and extensive consultations with stakeholders across the zone.

The convener of the NCCGG, Abraham Dauda said of all the returning members from the region, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi stands out and is best suited for the job.

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance said Yusuf Gagdi stands out and is best suited for the job. Photo: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Describing Gagdi is an experienced, vibrant, progressive, and well-rounded legislator, Dauda said the lawmaker-elect has all the towering credentials and a track record of excellence in all his endeavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

"As a group, we are cognizant of the expectations of Nigerians with the incoming administration, hence the need to get it right with the choice of leaders in the legislative arm of government to ensure a system that works towards achieving sustainable growth and development," he said.

"We are sending a passionate appeal to the leadership of the APC to ensure that the speakership of the 10th Assembly is zoned to the North Central region. Our appeal also goes to other political parties to see why the North Central region should be endorsed for the speakership position.

"In light of the prevailing circumstances, we wish to put forward the candidature of Hon. Yusuf Gadi as the preferred candidate for the speakership of the 10th Assembly due to his towering credentials and experience as a well-rounded legislator."

Gagdi has served as the chairman of the House Committee on Navy and Airforce. During the period, he was said to have worked assiduously towards improving the operational effectiveness of the Navy and Airforce.

Reps Member-elect Highlights How NNPP Taught APC, Governor Ganduje of Kano State Political Lesson

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) taught the Kano state governor a political lesson, Abdulmumin Jibrin has said.

The lawmaker-elect said the members of the APC who joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party ensured that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not breathe within the ruling party.

Abdulmumin Jibrin said at the end of the day Ganduje caused the APC 18 House of Representatives members.

Senate President, Speaker Should Be Zoned to Southeast and Northwest for National Unity, Says APC Chieftain

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka said the Senate president and Speaker of the 10th National Assembly should come from the Southeast and Northwest.

Chukwuebuka said the two zones should be considered for the principal seats in the interest of national unity.

Nevertheless, the APC chieftain admitted that the seats could also go to other zones apart from the southwest and the northeast where the president-elect and the vice-president-elect come from.

Source: Legit.ng