Following the outcome of the general elections, President Buhari has come to the conclusion that the voter is truly the king

The Nigerian leader made mention of how some governors failed to make it to the Senate, saying it meant there was no longer a guaranteed route to power

Recall that the likes of Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom (Benue), and others lost their bids to get elected into the national assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, April 6, said no one should underrate the power a Nigerian voter has.

The president, while reflecting on the outcome of the general elections, concluded that the era of an easy route to power was gone for good.

Buhari received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian leader stated that the 2023 elections proved the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders, and also points to the fact that the strength of the nation's democracy is growing.

Buhari bared his mind while hosting the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi, at the State House in Abuja.

He added that it was surprising that some sitting governors could not win their election to the Senate. According to him, this proves that the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the special assistant on media and publicity, the President said:

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth."

Governors who lost their election bid

Recall that some sitting governors - Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) - lost their bids to get elected into the National Assembly.

The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost his bid to retain his seat.

Four former governors – Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Kabiru Gaya (Kano), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) and Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu) – also lost their bids to return to the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng