James Faleke, the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and secretary of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has withdrawn from the governorship election in Kogi state

Falake made the announcement of his decision to back out from the gubernatorial contest over the weekend

According to the lawmaker, he was withdrawing from contesting for the Kogi governorship election in the interest of the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, has withdrawn from the Kogi state governorship election.

Tribune reports that Faleke withdrew from the governorship race after he failed to appear before the Senator Abubakar Sodangi-led panel which screens all aspirants of the APC.

James Falake said he is withdrawing from the Kogi governorship election in the interest of the nation. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Twitter

The screening took place ahead of the November 2023 governorship election primary for the party which is scheduled for April 10.

It was gathered that some supporters of the lawmaker across the three senatorial zones had earlier obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Falake ahead of the gubernatorial polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The APC-PCC's secretary confirmed that Faleka took the decision, not the contest the guber poll in the defence of national interest.

His words:

“I am of the opinion that my personal interest must not override national interest. I, alongside several other supporters, worked hard for the election of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It would be out of place for me to jump out of the team to start pursuing personal goals.

“The people that bought form on my behalf meant well and I appreciate them. I am pleading with them and my other numerous supporters in Kogi State to see the larger picture and to note that I am still with them in spirit, body and soul. I will continue to contribute to the development of the state.”

2023 elections: Senator Dino Melaye joins Kogi governorship race

The race for who occupies the Lugard House after Governor Yahaya Bello has commenced in earnest.

Dino Melaye, a former senator and House of Representatives member, is aspiring to replace Bello under the platform of the PDP.

Melaye was one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign council in the just-concluded elections .

Ex-REA boss, Ohiare reveals developmental agenda for Kogi after guber screening

Sanusi Ohiare promised to make Kogi state the logistic hub of the country if elected as governor.

Going further, he said if elected his administration will leverage the geographic location of the state to turn its fortune around.

He made the promise Saturday in Abuja after he was screened successfully by the APC screening committee ahead of the party's primary slated for next month.

Source: Legit.ng