Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has advocated a level playing ground in the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in Kogi state.

The former vice president made his position known in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, where he dismissed the insinuation that he was supporting Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of his presidential campaign organisation in the election.

Atiku, in the statement, dismissed the report suggesting that he was backing any a particular aspirant among others, adding that such a report should be disregarded.

Recall that some elders in the state chapter of the PDP earlier called on Atiku to retract his alleged support for a particular candidate and give room for the original list of delegates from the 21 local government areas in the state to prevail.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, the leader of the elders, in a statement, alleged that Atiku was trying to pay them back by trying to impose Melaye as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming guber election in Kogi state after they supported him in the last presidential election.

But in his reaction, the former vice presidential expressed believed in the original delegate list in the party and said it is their duty to elect who will become the party's flagbearer in the coming governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng