A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, under the Abuja Judicial Division, has granted an interim injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from acting on the purported suspension of a governorship aspirant of the party in Kogi state, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The presiding judge, Justice H. Muazu, on Thursday, April 6, granted the prayers of Ajaka’s counsels, S.E. Aruwa (SAN), E. Omage and D.E. Akori.

The lawyers are seeking to restrain the APC from excluding Ajaka from participating in the Kogi state primary election pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court granted an order of interim injunction restraining the party either by itself, agents, privies, staff and representatives from acting upon or giving effect to the purported suspension of the claimant/applicant as a party member.

The order also directed that the claimant should not be excluded or refused from participating in the Kogi state primary election slated to hold on Monday, April 10 or such other date as may be fixed by the defendant/respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed.

Legt.ng also gathered from judiciary sources that the matter was also adjourned till Monday, April 17 for hearing of motion on notice.

The APC ward executive of Ajaka ward of Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi state, had last week announced the suspension of Hon. Ajaka via a letter to the state executive of the party dated Monday, March 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng