A Nigerian lady narrated her experiences as a second-hand clothing vendor, detailing her process of acquiring items that gained popularity on TikTok

The video revealed her jostling for merchandise among people vying for second-hand garments

Ultimately, she emerged from the fray with a selection of apparel, illustrating the challenges she faces in procuring stock for her business

A Nigerian lady shared her okrika adventures on TikTok, depicting her struggles.

The video showed her process of acquiring items that eventually gained popularity on the platform.

Nigerian lady battles for products in the market. Photo credit: @cleosthrift00

Source: TikTok

The video showcased her determined efforts as she battled for goods among people, all vying for second-hand garments, as shown by @cleosthrift00.

In the end, she emerged from the fray, clutching a selection of apparel—a vivid illustration of the challenges she faces in procuring stock for her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sophia Leonard said:

“I don understand why una Dey sell okrika for 5-8k cos if I fight this kind fight for cloth, nothing go make me sell for less..l can't even deal!”

Passy wrote:

“Make I go show my sister wey won start thrift business.”

Huxo1 comented:

“You can't try this in onitsha main market, they will called vigilantee on you. You have tO wait for the owner to be bringing out one by one!”

Tesslyn Dollarpound:

“I had to go throUgh your page to see if the dragging really worth it.”

Feminine Hygiene:

“That's why I left thrift business cause them almost commot my teeth.”

Chidera:

“Make government band am.”

Itz vii:

“U fight with men.”

JnevivCroché:

“Chaiiii I remember, they'll ruin some really good pieces!! When my mum and l are opening a bale ,you guys stand far cuz they'll fight like this and won't even buy sometimes.”

Lady buys generator, from thrift business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young entrepreneur had celebrated her win on social media after purchasing a brand-new freezer and generator.

The lady on TikTok, @celebrity_thrift_quin, unveiled her new properties in a video with a huge smile on her face.

According to the business lady, she was able to afford such luxury properties by selling thrift wear and other items.

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwear shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

Source: Legit.ng