A suspected gang leader who was allegedly responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train attack has been arrested

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday, May 2 in Kaduna state

Adejobi shared further details on how the suspected gang leader was nabbed and weapons recovered

The Nigeria Police Force said its operatives had arrested one Ibrahim Abdullahi, aka Mandi, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the March 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The mastermind of the killing of passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train has been arrested. The Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed on Thursday.

Police speak on arrest of the suspected terrorist leader

The Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this revelation during a press briefing in Kaduna state, on Thursday, May 2, AIT reported.

As reported by The Punch, Adejobi stated that 48 AK-47 rifles were recovered during his arrest while investigations are ongoing to identify his sponsor and supplier of the weapons.

Suspected gang leader terrorising passengers on the train confessed

Meanwhile, the Abuja-Kaduna attack happened in March 2022 but at the news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, Adejobi added that the suspect was arrested at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction.

According to him, Mande confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway, Channels TV reported.

“Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the authorities. Despite the valiant efforts of operatives, one seminarian Stephen Naaman tragically lost his life in the inferno, and property worth millions of Naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire,” he said.

“However, due to diligence and tireless pursuit of the issue by the police, on the 22nd of March, 2024 one Yakubu Saidu, the mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended and he confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime”.

Abuja-Kaduna train manager arrested over leaked DSS memo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli, has been arrested by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly leaking a memo warning of a possible terror attack.

A reliable source in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed this.

The NRC source added that Nnorli was arrested along with the operations manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff.

