Comments by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP's vice presidential candidate, disputing Bola Tinubu's victory, have been strongly criticised

Joining the critics, APC chieftain, John Mayaki, said Datti must retract his statement and also apologise or get ready to be sued

Datti, during a recent interview, said Nigeria did not have a president-elect and could not hold the official power handover ceremony on May 29

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has been asked to withdraw his comments disputing the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

A chieftain of the Edo state chapter of the APC, John Mayaki, threatened Datti with legal action bordering on criminal incitement and sedition if he failed to retract his comment.

Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed addressed an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that in a statement issued on Thursday, April 6, the former media aide to former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, said:

“Datti-Ahmed must offer an immediate retraction, complete with an apology to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or be brought in to answer for criminal incitement and sedition. The media, too, must ensure accountability and deny him access until he atones for his recklessness."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mayaki noted that a winner emerged from the election, and the person will be sworn in on May 29 in accordance with the laws of the country. According to him, it is unacceptable for anyone to go on television to spread inciting and seditious comments, The Guardian added.

Soyinka applauded for condemning Datti's comment

Recall Datti had challenged Tinubu’s victory in a television interview, saying the country does not have a president-elect and, therefore, should not hold the swearing-in ceremony on May 29.

Among those who condemned Datti's statement was Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, saying it contained “fascistic language”.

Soyinka was commended by Mayaki for speaking against Datti's comment. The APC chief said the writer demonstrated courage where others failed.

President-elect Tinubu petitions NBC, wants Channels TV sanctioned

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was petitioned to sanction Channels Television for allegedly breaching the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

In the petition dated March 30, 2023, the president-elect, Tinubu, said Channels TV allowed its guest, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to make several incendiary comments

The former Lagos State governor accused Baba-Ahmed of making several comments attacking the integrity of the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections.

Tinubu said the host of the show should have cautioned the Labour Party candidate for making such unguarded comments and that for failing to do so, the station should be sanctioned.

Source: Legit.ng