The Labour Party's vice presidential candidate for Saturday, February 25, election, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, has spoken on Bola Atinubu's certificate of return

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, March 22, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, said the certificate issued by INEC to Tinubu has no value

The northern politician argued that going by section 134 and INEC’s interpretation of section 134, Nigeria has no president-elect

Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the Saturday, February 25, election, has claimed that Nigeria does not have a president-elect.

Datti Ahmed, speaking on the presidential election on Wednesday, March 22, said Nigeria cannot have a president-elect when there has been a constitutional breach, Arise TV reports.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said Tinubu's certificate of return has no value (Photo: @YDbaba_Ahmed)

Source: Twitter

He argued that "There’s a clear interpretation of section 134 and INEC’s interpretation of section 134."

According to him “Asiwaju Tinubu is no president-elect, what he holds is a dud certificate that has no value."

He said further:

“Swearing in Tinubu is an assault on the constitution, swearing in Tinubu is as good as swearing in a military regime."

