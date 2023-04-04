Professor Wole Soyinka has said that he is disappointed with the conduct of the just-concluded 2023 general elections

The renowned writer said this while speaking on a Channels Television programme on Monday, April 3

According to Soyinka, his trust in Nigeria's electoral system has been broken down completely with the last polls

Nigerian writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said that he felt disappointed over the conduct of the 2023 general elections across Nigeria.

Channels Television reports that while weighing in on the just-concluded poll, the writer said he was bombarded with the horrible pre and post-activities of the 2023 election.

Wole Soyinka said he is disappointed over the 2023 elections.

Source: Facebook

Describing the elections as not the most edifying exercise that Nigeria has been through, Soyinka said he is not happy with what he read and saw about the elections.

“On arriving, I came in for the World Poetry Day, and immediately, I was bombarded by the most horrendous narratives both pre and after the elections.

“Since then, I’ve also read columns; I’ve seen Nigerian papers for the first time in months and I didn’t like what I read at all.

“My trust has broken down completely and even the minimum restraint that we’ve learnt to expect from seasoned politicians has been jettisoned completely.”

Noting that the election should never be a do-or-die affair, Soynika admitted that Nigeria was moving towards a situation which was never planned.

He said:

“And the signs were there that there would be die-hard opposition to the breaking of that mould.

“Elections should be keenly contested. But I still believe very much in what I call the Fashola Dictum.”

