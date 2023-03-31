President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu hs received high praise from a chieftain of APC, Tein Jack-Rich

Jack-Rich who praised the former Lagos state governor on his 71st birthday said that Tinubu is worthy of emulation

He applauded Tinubu's giant strides in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy and good governance at all levels

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC, Tein Jack-Rich has described Nigeria's President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a selfless, genuine and positive-minded statesman with passion for growth, progress and development of Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of Tinubu at his 71st birthday anniversary, Jack-Rich who was the APC Presidential Campaign Council vice chairman fundraising committee stressed that the President-elect is a firm advocate of democracy, whose antecedents in the struggle for democratic process in Nigeria and beyond are highly commendable and worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe.

Tein Jack-Rich praises Tinubu, says president-elect is committed to nation building. Photo credit: Tein Jack-Rich

In the goodwill message to the president-elect which he personally signed, Jack-Rich an oil tycoon applauded Tinubu's giant strides in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy and good governance at all levels.

He said:

"I felicitate with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71.

"As a well respected public servant, Tinubu has consistently earned the goodwill of the people, regardless of party affiliation in view of his accomplishments in various leadership positions.

"Tinubu's victory is the just concluded Presidential election is indeed another testament to his popularity among Nigerians."

He also wished the incoming president a successful administration that will usher in prosperity for all Nigerians.

