A priest has shared the 2024 UTME results of students of a Catholic school in Kwara state that scored 300 and above in aggregate

The priest, Jude Okey, noted that there were still more amazing results from other Catholic schools in Nigeria

In the photo published online with their aggregate scores, a total of 30 students got 300 and above in the just concluded 2024 UTME

A Roman Catholic Priest, Fr. Jude Okey, has shared the faces of some brilliant students of Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Kwara state, that did extremely well in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The priest identified on X as @FriarjudeO shared the result analysis of students who scored 300 and above.

Catholic church shows off their UTME top scorers Photo credit: Friarjude0/X.

Source: Twitter

Priest lauds Catholic school students who aced UTME

The faces of the students who got an aggregate of 300 and above were published with their scores written boldly below.

The total number of students who got 300 and above were 30 in number, 28 faces were published while two others had just their names published.

Two students got the highest scores 355, two others got 341, one got 333, two got 330, one got 329, one got 328, two got 327, one got 326, two got 323, two got 319, two got 317, one got 315, two got 314, one got 313, two got 312, one got 311, one got 307, one got 305 and three students got 300.

Furthermore, FriarjudeO revealed that Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College was not the only Catholic school that recorded excellent performance in Nigeria.

In his words:

“In the midst of JAMB saga, we have this from one of the Catholic schools. There is a lot more of that.”

Reactions as 30 Catholic students ace UTME

Netizens who saw the post were stunned by how well they performed their UTME.

@RealChrisChu said:

“Catholic schools should be the actual model of how school should operate in Nigeria.”

ijeoma Miriam reacted:

“Congratulations to them. You just know these kids actually studied to pass.”

@bunminigelo said:

“Wow!”

Gbangbalosee reacted:

“Well done children, God bless you.”

@ChristianNgwuta said:

“So proud of Catholic schools.”

@jeygirlie said:

“Beautiful brilliant children.”

@umehvic reacted:

“Why does schools managed by the church often better than those managed by the government. What model do they use the government can't employ too.”

@Haybee2024 said:

“What did you expect from a school with over a million school fees.”

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in english language.

Source: Legit.ng