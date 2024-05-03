Although the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) has passed, social media is still feeling the ripples.

After the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) released the UTME results, candidates rushed to check their scores.

The UTME candidates performed well. Photo credit: X/thisisbayelsa and Uka Obiora.

Source: UGC

The all-important JAMB UTME is a major criterion for admitting students into Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

Students who have seen their results are taking to social media to share them for the public to see.

While some performed below expectations, others got top-notch results, which have drawn praise from social media users.

Legit.ng has compiled the results of five JAMB candidates who scored 320 and above in the 2024 UTME.

1. Uka Juliet Chidiebube scored 324 in UTME

The first on the list is Uka Juliet Chidiebube who obtained 324 marks in the 2024 UTME.

One amazing thing about Juliet is that she is already a university graduate who was even a best-graduating student.

She studied chemistry at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka.

After graduating with a first-class, Juliet wants to go back to the university and study medicine and surgery.

2. Aaron David scored 355 in JAMB

Another outstanding JAMB candidate is Aaron David, a student of Gold Spring High School, Port Harcourt.

According to information released by his school, he is among the highest-scoring students in his school, having scored 355 in UTME.

3. Presley Angotualayefa Ogede scored 354 in UTME

Presley Angotualayefa Ogede is another shining star who did well in the 2024 JAMB UTME, obtaining 354 marks.

The candidate is a student of Deeper Life High School, and she is from Bayelsa State.

Ogede scored 95 marks in physics and an impressive 95 marks in mathematics. He also obtained 73 marks in English and 93 marks in chemistry.

His result, shared online by This is Bayelsa was captioned::

"Another Bayelsan with a top scorer contender for UTME 2024. He's from Amassoma in Bayelsa state."

4. Denning Peremobowei Okorotie

Another stunning performance in the 2024 JAMB UTME came from Denning Peremobowei Okorotie.

Okorotie is from Bayelsa state, and he scored 340 in the UTME. After his result was made public, his name quickly went viral.

Denning scored 93 in mathematics, 68 in the use of English as well as 84 marks in chemistry. The brilliant boy scored his highest mark in physics, where he got 95.

5. Biyi Olutunde Eniara scored 344 in UTME

Biyi Olutunde Eniara also did outstandingly well in the just-concluded 2024 JAMB examination.

The candidate made 344 in his UTME and he has been celebrated by his school.

The Gold Spring High School in Port Harcourt shared Biyi's result as one the best from the school.

Speaking to Legit.ng, the administrator, Ibifiri Gbosi, said the secret behind the good performance of its students is adequate preparation.

As part of the preparation, the school said it installed proper CBT drillers for the students to practice with.

His words:

"We installed a test driller application for JAMB in our ICT lab and then we set up mock exams for students every Saturday and Sunday from November last year till they went for their exams."

Student shares her JAMB result

Meanwhile, an art student checked her JAMB UTME results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, shared her result on Facebook, indicating she scored 279 in the 2024 JAMB.

Oghenefejiro scored 65 marks in UTME use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature and 62 marks in Christian Religious Knowledge. Many Nigerians on social media are sharing their JAMB scores for others to see.

Source: Legit.ng