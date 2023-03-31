The Nigerian Broadcasting Code has received a fresh petition from the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is as Tinubu petitioned NBC, seeking the sanction of Channels Television for allegedly breaching the Nigerian Broadcasting Code

According to Tinubu, Channels TV said the February 25 election was not free and fair and the way they held the news is in favour of Peter Obi of the Labour Party

The President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission NBC, urging it to sanction Channels Television for allegedly breaching the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

In the petition dated 30th March 2023, Tinubu urged the commission to sanction Channels Television for allegedly breaching the Nigerian Broadcasting Code, Vanguard reported on Friday, March 31st.

Why Channels TV should be sanctioned, Tinubu speaks

The petition signed by the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the president-elect had said:

“In line with Section 14.0.1 of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code 6th edition stating the duty of the National Broadcasting Commission to accept complaints from aggrieved persons, bodies or members of the public and investigate as well as apply sanctions where necessary, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hereby petitions the Commission on what it considers breaches by CHANNELS TV last week on its programme ‘Politics Today’ which airs daily at 7pm on weekdays.”

