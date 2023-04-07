Wole Soyinka was attacked on social media over his recent comments on LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed

The former deputy governor of the CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, came to his defence as knocked critics

Moghalu described those criticising the Nobel laureate as unlettered and uncultured people

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is a principled fighter for justice in the country and around the world.

The former CBN boss stated this in response to criticisms of Soyinka by supporters of the Labour Party (LP).

Moghalu took to Twitter to tackle obidients. Photo credit: @MoghaluKingsley

Source: Twitter

Moghalu told the critics that the Nobel laureate survived dictators and will also survive them.

The former presidential aspirant further described the Nobel laureate as a phenomenon that may not be fully understood by "unlettered and uncultured people".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote on Twitter:

"His endorsement of my 2019 presidential candidacy in my short-lived but impactful foray into Nigerian electoral politics remains one of the greatest honors of my life. I view very dimly any criticism of him simply because he’s OBJECTIVE. He survived dictators. He will survive you."

Why Soyinka was attacked by obidients

While weighing in on the just-concluded 2023 elections, Soyinka had said recent remarks by Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the LP, contained “fascistic language”.

During an interview with Channels TV on March 22, Datti said the country had no president-elect despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

Soyinka's comment fetched him harsh criticisms from supporters of the LP, popularly known as "obidients".

He was attacked for lambasting the excesses of the Obidients movement, which he described as fascist and a threat to the judiciary.

Soyinka speaks on 2023 elections, his disappointments and way forward for Nigeria

The writer earlier said he felt disappointed over the conduct of the 2023 general elections across Nigeria.

Describing the elections as not the most edifying exercise Nigeria has been through, Soyinka said he was not happy with what he read and saw about the elections.

Noting that the election should never be a do-or-die affair, Soynika admitted that Nigeria was moving towards a situation which was never planned.

Source: Legit.ng