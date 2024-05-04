The results of some students of a secondary school in Kaduna state, Nigeria, has amazed netizens on social media

The smart scholars scored above 300 in aggregate in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The highest scorer among the 10 smart scholars, Keke Jedidah Chidiebube, a male student, got an aggregate of 363

Accolades have been pouring in for 10 students of a secondary school in Kaduna state who scored above 300 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school released a poster showing the names and faces of the brilliant students who aced the examination.

School releases faces of top UTME scorers

Source: Twitter

10 brilliant students of Kaduna school trends

From the poster which was shared on X by Real_jaeflex, it was confirmed that the students hit above 300 marks in aggregate.

While the lowest scorer on the list, Peters Marvel Beloved got 302, the highest scorer, Keke Jedidah Chidiebube, got an aggregate of 363.

Seven among the 10 students were males while the remaining three were females with the scores 303, 318 and 319 respectively.

Real_jaeflex shared the post via his official account on the X app with the caption:

"Check out the Jamb result of students from this School in Kaduna."

Reactions as 10 students score over 300

Social media users who saw the post commended the brilliant students over their amazing performance in UTME.

Faderah said:

"Wow great! Their parents would be proud."

Sammy Klick said:

"Igbos are truly everywhere. Wonderful."

Mr Silazzz said:

"Who is their Mathematics and Physics teacher?"

Dr Promise reacted:

"They pay 1m> per term. You just can't be an average student."

Arinzee Duke reacted:

"95 over 100 in JAMB mathematics? Na their papa set am?"

Eraser commented:

"The school investment much in ICT. Failure for some student is because of little or no computer knowledge."

Nasar TV added:

"Who else noticed all of them had low score in English. They need to improve their English so as to beat jamb record of 390."

