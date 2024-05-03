May Edochie recently showed her rare side as she was spotted in a video unleashing her dance moves

The mother of three, who was in a happy mood, whined her waist as she vibed to a song by Kizz Daniel

May Edochie's dance video left many of her fans gushing while online in-laws urged her to return to Yul Edochie

Fast-rising influencer May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie, entertained her fans and followers with her moves in a recent video.

Amid her marital issues with the actor, May, who seemed unbothered, continued to make herself happy.

The mother of three, in the video she shared across her social media timelines, was seen grooving to the beats of Kizz Daniel’s popular track “Anchovy,” which talked about the importance of embracing life to the fullest and striving for success.

May showed her rare side as she showed whined her waist as she danced.

Watch video of May Edochie dancing below:

Mixed reactions as May Edochie shows moves

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as a concerned appealed to May to reconcile with her husband for the sake of their children. Others, however, chose to gush over the mother of three. Read the comments below:

user28466693476500:

"i love you.pls may Yul Edoche go back to ur hasband because of ur children furniture oooo."

ledornumkpae685:

"Keep dancing in joy and happiness. Queen may always remember your happiness is what keeps some of us going. You’re an inspiration to a lot of good women out there. God bless."

Naomzy:

"The juju that make yul leave this woman strong oo."

Jasintah Chembo:

"She still married to him or what,am looking at name."

Beyonce204:

"Tear on my eye am going through this."

