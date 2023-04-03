The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, has dissociated himself from the leaked conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Oba Gbadamosi maintained that he was a father figure to all, irrespective of tribe and religion, while warning the public to desist from unguarded manipulation of facts

According to the traditional ruler, there is nothing between him and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, and the palace only welcomed him as every Oba would do

Offa, Kwara - Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, the Olofa of Offa in Kwara state, has commented on the leaked audio conversation between Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel.

The monarch, in a statement shared on his Twitter page on Monday, March 3, described the leaked audio as an “unguarded manipulation of facts and disinformation”.

Olofa of Offa speaks on leaked audion between Oyedepo and Peter Obi Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

What Olofa of Offa said about leaked audio of Peter Obi and David Oyedepo

Olayinka Kadri, the principal private secretary of the traditional ruler, said Gbadamosi's name was wrongly mentioned in the leaked audio and that he was never associated with the mudslinging and narrative of the 2023 general elections.

According to Oba Gbadamosi, Peter Obi was only hosted at the Offa palace, just as everyone in the same position he is in with open arms always do, and he would not stop doing that.

The palace warned that the throne of the Offa kingdom is a sacred one and that Nigerians should be careful of denigrating it on the altar of politics and disinformation.

The monarch maintained that he remained a father figure to all, irrespective of religion, tribe, or ethnic colouration and that he was only in for the unity, progress and peace of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

“We hereby condemn this malicious and mischievous anecdote aimed at discrediting the revered stool of the headquarters of Ibolo Kingdom and advise the general public and mischief makers to refrain forthwith."

