Obiajulu Uja, who staged a one-man protest against the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu in Ibom Air boarding from Abuja to Lagos, has appeared before a Magistrate Court in Abuja.

The man seen in a viral video over the weekend, calling himself Obidient, Peter Obi, supporter, was remanded in prison custody by the magistrate court, Tribune reported.

According to the report, Uja, who claimed to be a PhD holder, was charged with“public nuisance, resistance to a lawful arrest, threatening violence and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”

His counsel, Ejike Ugwu, while addressing journalists on Monday, April 3, said Uja was admitted to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital in Abuja, alleging that the hospital lacked psychiatrist doctor and psychologist who can examine him.

