The Labour Party's secretariat in Imo State is under seal.

According to The Punch, This was disclosed in a statement by Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party, alleging that the secretariat was sealed by the police after conniving with the state government.

The party expressed shock over the police invasion of its secretariat in Owerri, the Imo state capital, in a statement on Monday, April 3.

Farouk alleged that those involved in the invasion were:

"The agents of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, including thugs and unauthorised policemen from the government house."

“Such an illegal occupation is akin to a similar invasion on the same secretariat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng