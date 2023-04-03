Tears flowed on Sunday, April 2, when some unknown gunmen attacked the Oganienugu community in the Dekina local government area of Kogi state and killed several people in the village.

James Adah, the ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was among many of the people that were killed during the attack, The Punch reported.

The assailants reportedly entered the village at midnight on Sunday and started shooting indiscriminately and sporadically.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, in his reaction, called for calm over the attack.

According to the Governor, the development is satanic and should be condemned.

Bello said:

“It is a vile and satanic attack and a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Oganenigu who have enjoyed relative peace and security.”

The governor added that his administration would not relent in fighting crime entrepreneurs trying to thrive in the state and that those involved would not be spared by the law.

He further described the attack as shocking, noting that his government would not succumb to the plot of the heartless elements in its effort to get rid of criminal elements in the state.

On behalf of the state government, Bello commiserated with the people of the community, the family of James Adah and other affected families by the “ugly and unfortunate attack”

The governor then called on the people to avoid taking the law into their hands, stating that the security agencies have been mobilised with immediate effect to restore normalcy in the troubled community.

