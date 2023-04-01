A Nigerian has been seen in a viral video protesting against the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, scheduled to hold on May 29.

The man in the video reportedly delayed the take-off of the Ibom Flight from Abuja to Lagos for over an hour, claiming that Bola Tinubu did not win the February 25 presidential election. He claimed he is a PhD.

Other people on the flight were heard saying he is a flight risk and need to be taken off the plane while others and asking him to challenge the outcome of the poll in court if truly Tinubu was not the actual winner.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Eletoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the poll.

See the video:

Source: Legit.ng