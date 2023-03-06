On March 11, 2023, residents in Lagos state would head to the poll and decide who rules them in the next four years with their votes

Ahead of the forthcoming state's election, Lagosians would have to choose between Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party or Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC

It is not going to be an easy contest but Legit.ng compiled a list of some market residents in Lagos state should avoid because they are violence-prone areas during such exercise

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Lagosians will troop out en masse to vote for their preferred candidate on Saturday, March 11, 2023 election.

The contest is between three major contenders, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Lagosians will vote for either Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Sanwo-Olu or Jandor. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran

Source: Facebook

Interestingly, there are certain outcomes of events that could either make or mar the success of the election; violence.

Violence erupts in most areas of Lagos state and the election activities will not be an exception, but the safety of the voters, the electorates and the INEC officials is paramount.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From the stealing of sensitive election materials to the burning of ballot papers as well as attack on officials, all these and more, describe the election that takes place in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos.

The market environment is not to be left out when considering the safety of the voters as traders would also participate in the process, hence it is advisable to avoid market areas that are violence-prone.

Lagos Island is one the areas in the state where violence takes place during elections, which makes the market unsafe for both buyers and traders. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

Top markets Lagosians should not visit during the Saturday, March 11, polls;

1. Alaba International Market

This popular market is the home of electronics in Lagos state. The market speaks volume when it comes to its contributions to the Lagos economy.

Interestingly, major traders in the market already picked sides as they declared support for the Labour Party during the presidential election but no one knows what their decision would be in the forthcoming exercise.

Alaba market is one area where violence breaks out anytime unknowingly and it is even worse during election period.

Hence, buyers and trade should watch out for their space in the coming polls.

2. Oshodi market

Oshodi market is one of the largest markets in Lagos state, located in Oshodi.

This market is said to be blighted by criminal activity such as pickpocketing and bag snatching but it is also the area where a lot goes on during the election period.

Violence usually erupts in the Oshodi market during campaign and election period that often threaten supporters of the major political parties in the state.

It is one area where voter's lives and security are not guaranteed as anything can happen if the outcome of the election did not go as planned by some cabals in the area.

Legit.ng Weekly Price Check: Top 5 Markets to Avoid During Governorship Election in Lagos and Why. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

3. Computer Village, Ikeja

The home of gadgets in Lagos state is the computer village market, situated in Ikeja.

It has become a topic in recent times that the market is overridden by Igbo traders hence the need for residents to avoid such area in the forthcoming election as the debate for who wins the state between the Igbos and the Yorubas is still on and has not been swept under the carpet.

Although, Lagos according to some is called a no man's land but it is still the land of the Yorubas but Computer village is also one market area that is not free from violence during election especially if the election did not favour a particular group in the state.

4. Mile 12 International market

Violence and Mile 12 market area are like cat and mouse. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

This is a popular food market located along Ikorodu Lagos state.

The Mile 12 international market is one area where commercial activities take place on a daily basis but it is not void of violence even before election period.

In fact, the government is aware of the violent situation that threatened traders on a daily basis in that market. Mile 12 area houses cult boys hence when violence breaks out, they do the unthinkable.

5. Ojota market

The Ojota market area is prone to violence almost on a daily basis. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

Ojota market is not really a big market in Lagos state but is also violent prone.

Although they sell foodstuff items at Ojota market, but when you talk of the largest chemical market in Lagos, the first thing that comes to mind is the Ojota chemical market hence its popularity.

Interestingly, cult guys and hoodlums are not far from this said market, but violence erupts unplanned at this market.

In fact violence at Ojota and Mile 12 market is like five and six as it spreads down to other areas in the suburb of Lagos state.

Important note:

Although some of the markets listed above offer different services and goods to customers depending on the day of visit and time as well, but during the elections, violence usually erupts in the market areas, hence Lagosians are advised to avoid the areas and be careful with their movement.

March 11 election: How Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will defeat Sanwo-Olu, LP House of Reps aspirant reveals

Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party Candidate, Apapa Federal Constituency has maintained that the party's governorship candidate will emerge victorious in the Saturday, March 11, 2023 election.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, March 6, Atuejide disclosed that Lagosians are totally Obidients and because Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party is flying Peter Obi's flag in Lagos, he will emerge victorious.

Speaking further, she noted that the feat recorded by Peter Obi in the just concluded presidential election in Lagos state will be replicated by GRV during Saturday's poll.

Source: Legit.ng