The 2023 governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has alleged that Lagos state is ruled by people who only bring thuggery and violence to the state.

Rhodes-Vivour said this after casting his vote at the Anifowoshe area of Lagos state during the 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly.

Rhodes-Vivour has said that Lagos is ruled by people who excel through violence and thuggery.

The Labour Party's governorship candidate also alleged that there has been some voter suppression in some areas of the state.

His words:

"Since morning aside from dealing with the issues of the Oro rights, things have been done to try and suppress and intimidate voters, we've been getting widespread reports on voter intimidation, voter suppression from places like Oshofe, they are at VGC where INEC officials are refusing to go into the estate.

"They are telling the estates people to come out to the express road which is not where the legal position of the polling unit should be.

"We have a situation all over Ikate and several places like Ojo, computer village, I am hearing that there is voter suppression there but we are dealing with it in our situation room and our security team to resist all these forms of intimidation.

"It is very unfortunate that Lagos state has been under the rule of people who only bring about thuggery and violence every four years. Even when they had the opportunity to do well for the people."

