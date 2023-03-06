Lagoisians would head to the polls on Saturday, March 11, to decide Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's fate

Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party are the two major contenders contesting for the state's number one seat of power

Four days before the election, LP House of Representatives candidate, Eunice Atuejide expressed confidence that GRV will defeat Sanwo-Olu because he is flying Peter Obi's flag in Lagos

Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party Candidate, Apapa Federal Constituency has maintained that the party's governorship candidate will emerge victorious in the Saturday, March 11, 2023 election.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, March 6, Atuejide disclosed that Lagosians are totally Obidients and because Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party is flying Peter Obi's flag in Lagos, he will emerge victorious.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will battle Lagos race with APC Sanwo-Olu on March 11, 2023. Photo credit: Lagos State Government, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Source: Facebook

GRV will be favoured during the polls, Atuejide says

Speaking further, she noted that the feat recorded by Peter Obi in the just concluded presidential election in Lagos state will be replicated by GRV during Saturday's poll.

Atuejide said,

"YES!!!

"Lagosians are extremely Obidient, so it wouldn't matter what Gbadebo has done or not done right. Lagos is going to do a mega protest vote against BAT and his gang, and Gbadebo would benefit from all of it because he is the one flying the Labour Party flag ie. Peter Obi's flag in Lagos."

LP House of Reps aspirant, Eunice Atuejide says Lagosians will vote out APC during the March 11, 2023 election. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Eunice Atuejide, Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Rhodes-Vivour will win, Atuejide said

Speaking on Rhodes-Vivour's chances to rule Lagos state, and defeat Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinbu's anointed candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Atuejide noted that Lagosians will vote against the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming election and vote in Labour Party.

She stated thus:

"Yes he will win because Lagosians will vote against Tinubu and APC. And the ONLY reasonable place for them to to thumbprint in the circumstances, is by the Labour Party logo."

Source: Legit.ng