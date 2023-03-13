Lagos-based RCCG pastor, Oluwole Olushola has declared his support for Labour Party's guber candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of the March 18 election, the man of God noted that GRV as he is fondly called is one candidate who is corrupt-free and is competent and capable of the state's number one position

In a chat with Legit.ng, Pastor Sola urged Nigerians especially Lagosians to shun any form of violence as the poll does not worth the blood of any civilian

Pastor Oluwole Sola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos has revealed his preferred candidate ahead of the forthcoming March 18, governorship and legislative elections.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, he revealed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is not a corrupt politician hence he deserves his vote.

RCCG reveals the real reason why he will vote for LP instead of APC or PDP in the forthcoming election. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olajide Adediran

Why I'll vote for Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, instead of Sanwo-Olu or Jandor, Pastor speaks

Speaking further, he noted further that GRV is capable and competent for the state's most powerful position, the office of the governor.

Pastor Sola said:

"Saturday 18th March, 2023 is the date Lagosians and indeed many other states in our dear country Nigeria will be heading to the polls to select and appoint State leaders. It is understandable that most time focus is usually centered around the governorship position.

"I have personally decided to support the Labour Party Candidate in the governorship position (Gbadebo Rhodes -Vivour). The young man who just clocked 40 years of age few days back has shown capacity and competence. I have listened to his manifesto and I must admit that his presentations has been impressive.

"GRV as he is popularly called is one that is coming into political fray without any known baggage. He is not attached to any Oligarch, one major factor which has continued to slow the pace of development in Lagos State. GRV comes from a known and respected family whose ancestral house is traceable and on record as trail blazers in Lagos State."

Pastor tasks Lagosians especially the youths

While noting the forthcoming poll is a tight contest between the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Sola urged the youths to vote wisely.

The man of God further urged the young electorates to avoid any form of violence as it may make or mar the successful outcome of the poll.

"I understand vividly and I agree to the fact that politics is local, hence my sincere advise to my fellow youths is that they should please 'Vote' and not 'Fight'.

"No matter the provocations, do not fight or engage in anything that will undermine the relative peace we are enjoying in Lagos State and other states of the federation," Pastor Sola urged the youths.

A message for INEC

The revered cleric also urged the nation's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent in its conduct and process during Saturday's poll.

He noted thus:

"I will also like to encourage the election umpire to be truthful to the wish of Lagosian. They should realise that all eyes are on them and they cannot afford to take a side. Please they should let the votes of the people count so that there won't be breakdown of law and order.

"They should have learned from the last presidential election, it would have been a great outing if the electronic transmission of the results were done promptly. It's left for INEC to redeem the little image that is left of them."

Post-election: A message for Nigerians

"Conclusively, people should go out and vote. Your vote is your voice, it will count if we all insist on the right thing to be done.

"Now if your candidate did not win, take it as the beauty of democracy where the minority will have their say while it's the majority that will have their way. This however must not only be done transparently but must also be seen to be transparent, free and fair," he added.

Source: Legit.ng