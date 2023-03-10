A 40 feet container has fallen along Demurin junction inwards the Ile Ile/Mile 12 area of Lagos state

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said the fallen container has blocked access to the service lane around the area

According to LASTMA, efforts are being made to ensure the safety of motorists and passersby in the location

On Friday, March 10, a 40ft container fell at the Demurin junction inwards the Ile Ile/Mile 12 area of Lagos state.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said there is currently no access through the service lane following the fall of the container.

A 40 feet container has fallen in Lagos state. Photo: LASTMA

Source: UGC

In a series of tweets made on its official Twitter account, LASTMA said its officers are making efforts to make recoveries.

The agency, however, said that while no causality has been recorded, LASTMA officials are on the ground at the scene of the incident to manage the situation effectively.

It said:

"No casualties recorded. Presently, movement around the location is still better, meanwhile the truck will be repaired at the location."

LASTMA further stated that the loaded truck with a front left hub issue at UNO, Gudugba fell on the service lane inward of Balogun bus stop en route to Ishaga roundabout on Iju Road.

See tweets below:

