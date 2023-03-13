Incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is actively seeking reelection into office for another four-year term

Following his party’s defeat in Lagos during the presidential election, Sanwo-Olu has intensified his campaign efforts and tried to get more people in his corner

Legit.ng compiles a list of popular figures in Nollywood who have boldly come out to throw their support behind the governor

The election season has indeed been an interesting one, especially with the dedicated participation of youths in the country which came as surprise and rude awakening to many.

Despite being the ruling party in Lagos, the All Progressive Congress (APC) lost the state during the presidential election to Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP).

The unforeseen outcome spurred politicians seeking reelection into action and one such candidate is the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

From appearances in religious gatherings to increased participation on social media channels, the governor seems to be in need of all the support he can get.

Luckily, a number of celebs in the movie industry with large followings seem to be on Sanwo Olu’s side and they are boldly coming out to support his reelection bid.

Toyin Abraham, Joke Silva and Eniola Badmus among others feature in a list compiled by Legit.ng

1. Joke Silva

The veteran Nollywood actress was out and direct with her support for president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so it comes as no surprise that Governor Sanwo-Olu is her preferred candidate for the Lagos gubernatorial elections.

A recent post on her Instagram saw the thespian publicly endorsing the governor and urging others to follow suit.

2. Eniola Badmus

Even in the face of social media bullying, the actress remained steadfast in her support for Tinubu as president.

Badmus is again doing the same for Sanwo-Olu as she has been vocal in supporting his bid to remain the governor of Lagos for another four-year tenure.

"I believe in your ability to keep the transformation program going," the atcress captioned a campaign video shared on her page.

3. Toyin Abraham

The mother of one continues to lament about getting bullied over her choice of candidates in the election season but she remains unshaken in her bid to show support.

For the Lagos gubernatorial election, Abraham boldly declared support for APC's Sanwo-Olu above other candidates in the race.

4. Olaiya Igwe

Veteran actor Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe is another staunch supporter of the APC and it comes as no surprise that Sanwo-Olu is his preferred candidate.

A visit to his Instagram page easily shows that he is in support of the incumbent governor.

5. Mercy Johnson Okojie

Actress Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi, won his reelection bid for a national seat at the House of Assembly via the APC party.

Understandably, the Battle on Buka Street star is throwing her weight behind Sanwo-Olu to emerge as the governor of Lagos state again.

"His efforts have improved healthcare, women’s development, transportation, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure in Lagos State," Okojie captioned a post shared on her IG page.

6. Fathia Williams

Actress Fathia Williams is also among movie stars in the entertainment industry who are choosing Sanwo Olu over Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and Jandor.

The actress makes her preferred candidate of choice clear on her social media pages.

7. Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko particularly filmed a video on Instagram in which he canvassed for support on behalf of Sanwo-Olu.

"We need new Lagos sanwo olu and Tinubu are done and dusty Labour errand take over eko oni ba Je," a fan who disagreed with the actor's choice wrote in his comment section.

Sanwo-Olu spotted sharing handshakes at church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sanwo-Olu joined worshippers at a church in Lagos over the weekend, and he made sure also to exchange pleasantries.

A video captured the Lagos governor, who is seeking re-election, standing at the entrance to share handshakes with congregants.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video, with some people noting that Sanwo-Olu is scared of the LP effect.

