As the 2023 governorship elections draw closer, a lot of attention is on the Lagos gubernatorial polls, with particular attention on the Labour Party candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

This is so because of the recent victory of the Labour Party in Lagos state at the Presidential election, coupled with massive acceptance of the Obedient movement by many celebrities

The general gubernatorial elections in Nigeria are finally set to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, after the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed it.

However, the state's governorship election that has been on the front burner and stirring the most attention is the Lagos gubernatorial race.

The three top candidates of the election are the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

In light of the three most prominent candidates emerging, many Nigerian celebrities have come out to declare who they would be backing for Lagos state's number one political position.

But the surprising part of the declaration has been the number of celebrities who have declared their support for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of top Nigerian celebrities that have declared their support for the Labour Party governorship candidate.

1. P-Square:

Popular Nigerian singing duo Paul and Peter Okoye are one of the biggest supporters of the Labour Party. They have publicly pushed for GRV's election as the next governor of Lagos state.

The music brothers have been very vocal throughout the political season and haven't limited their support to Peter Obi's presidency. They've also been clamouring for a change of guard in the political landscape from top to bottom.

2. Iyabo Ojo:

Ace Nollywood actress and content creator Iyabo Ojo is another Nigerian celebrity who has thrown her weight and influence to support Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The movie star didn't do this with minced words. Instead, she created a public post on her page to declare her support for the LP man.

3. Mr Macaroni:

Skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni is one of the biggest supporters of the Labour Party and has been one of the public figures with one of the loudest voices propping up Gbadebo for the Lagos state governorship.

Macaroni is quite famed for being very resistant and rebellious to the incumbent national party, the APC, at the federal and state levels in Lagos. So his support for GRV isn't surprising.

4. Nkechi Blessing:

Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has also been very vocal in supporting GRV. The actress has posts of herself with the LP man while canvassing for Lagosians to get familiar with his face.

Nkechi was also a huge supporter of Peter Obi during the build-up to the presidential election.

5. Kate Henshaw:

Ace Nollywood actress and the national secretary of the Actor's Guild Nigeria (AGN), Kate Henshaw, has been a consistent campaigner of the Labour Party candidate for the Lagos state governorship election.

Kate has, in several forays, continually declared her support for the Labour Party and its Lagos state candidate. She made this declaration even though her close pal Funke Akindele is contesting for the position of deputy governor on the PDP platform.

6. Mr Ibu:

Veteran comic actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, is another Nigerian celebrity who has come out to throw his weight behind Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Mr Ibu isn't particularly popular for his political choices and involvement, but he has done well to show his support for the Labour Party from top to bottom.

7. Ada Karl:

Ada Karl is one of the Nollywood stars that seem to have been bought into supporting the Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour candidacy mostly because he is a youth.

In her post on Instagram, the actress spoke about GRV's good looks as one of her reasons for supporting his political ambition.

8. Uche Elendu:

Igbo actress Uche Elendu is another Nollywood star who has also declared her support for GRV's governorship candidacy in Lagos.

She made her support for the Labour Party man with a post shared on Instagram celebrating him on his birthday.

9. Charles Inojie:

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Peter Obi presidential candidacy. That support has shed on to him pitching his tent with GRV for the Lagos state governorship.

Other Notable actors and actresses from the industry, like Ngozi Orji, Imeh Bishop (Okon Lagos), Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Frederick Leonard, Chidi Mokeme and others, have also shown support for the Labour Party.

