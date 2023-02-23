The fate of the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and that of LP flagbearer, Peter Obi in the forthcoming poll is really shaky

This is as scores of members of the PDP and the Labour Party in FCT, dumped Atiku, Obi for APC, Bola Tinubu

Reacting to the development, Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, a frontline Tinubu support group, said such move signal's Tinubu's victory in the Saturday, Febraury 25 election

Barely two days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have lost scores of members to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Punch reported that the defectors were received into the fold of the APC on Wednesday, February 22, in Abuja.

APC reacts as PDP, LP loses scores of members to ruling party

The National Coordinator, National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, a frontline Tinubu support group, said the development was an indication of APC’s victory in the February 25 elections.

Iyatu-Bagu said that the organisation had been in touch with the defectors for a very long time, saying, ”today those that accepted the truth have decided to follow the winning team.

She said,

“With this development and what we have seen so far in the course of our campaigns across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, Nigerians, especially the women are ready to vote for the duo.”

APC tasks youths ahead of the 2023 election

The coordinator also stated that the youths were ready to ensure the landslide victory of Tinubu, assuring the defectors of equal treatment, The New Telegraph newspaper also reported.

Buhari-Osinbajo support group dumps APC, endorses another presidential candidate, apologises to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have reportedly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Member of the group announced their collective decision to dump the APC to join the opposition PDP and work for Atiku during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

The group's national coordinator, Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoz, announced the decision along with other group members.

Ex-Agitators Dump Atiku/Okowa, Declare Support for Tinubu/Shettima 2 Days to 2023 Elections

Ahead of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election, a group of ex-agitators known as Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), has sent a strong message to Nigerians.

The ex-agitators warned Nigerians especially the youths to avoid casting their votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Commander Amabiri Andabiri, said that it opposed power returning to the north after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Trouble for APC as Tinubu, Ribadu’s supporters defect to PDP in key northern state

Six days before the 2023 Presidential election, members of the Nuhu Ribadu Support Group and Tinubu Foundation in Adamawa state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state coordinator of Tinubu Foundation, Suleiman Yarima, announced the defection on Monday, February 20.

Yarima led hundreds of members of the groups to Governor Umaru Fintiri at the Government House in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

