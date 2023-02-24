Deji Adeyanju has revealed what the north is actually doing to the candidacy of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu

The convener of Concerned Nigerians maintained that the north is systematically betraying the former governor of Lagos state

Adeyanju maintained that almost all the religious leaders have declared their support for PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubaakr in the zone, due to Obi's emergence, ahead of the Saturday poll

On Friday, February 24, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN has dropped its take regarding the fate of the presidential candidates ahead of the Saturday February 25 poll.

The Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, maintained that the north is systematically working against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The north is systematically betraying Tinubu, following the endorsement of Atiku by religious leaders in the zone. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

North betraying Tinubu, Adeyanju claims, blames Peter Obi

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Friday, Adeyanju said most religious leaders in the north has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he blamed Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi for the development.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The North betraying Tinubu systematically. Almost all major religious leaders in the North has endorsed Atiku. Someone says today’s sermon in the mosques will be direct and unequivocal. That it is not only Christian leaders who know how to endorse their own. See what Obi caused!

