Atiku's presidential bid has received a huge boost as a support group for President Buhari and VP Osinbajo endorsed him

The group Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group said they have over nine million members who will work for Atiku's victory nationwide

Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoz, the group's national coordinator, apologised to Nigerians for supporting the APC-led government

FCT, Abuja - Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have reportedly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by Vanguard, member of the group announced their collective decision to dump the APC to join the opposition PDP and work for Atiku during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

A Buhari-Osinbajo support group said it is backing PDP's Atiku Abubakar to become president. Photo credit:Atiku Abubakar

The group's national coordinator, Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoz, announced the decision along with other group members.

Gwoz said the group will now be known as the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

According to him, the group has a membership strength of over nine million.

"We contributed immensely to the votes recorded by INEC, which saw the emergence of the Buhari/Osinbajo victory at polls in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential elections, respectively," he said.

We apologise to Nigerians, Gwoz says

Meanwhile, Gwoz on behalf of the group asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the APC and installing an administration that has "failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorates."

He said the group has embarked on a continuous train the trainer’s Voters’ Education Program which was primarily designed to enhance and boost Atiku's chances of winning the February 25 presidential election.

According to him, the group has so far embarked on massive canvassing and mobilization of votes for Atiku in various electoral polling units across the federation.

2023 presidency: Ex-Kano governor says Atiku will win

In another report, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has expressed optimism that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential polls.

The former Kano state governor made this disclosure on Tuesday, February 21, during a public function in the state.

He stated that Atiku's emergence as the PDP's flagbearer has already cemented his chances, and his blueprint placed him above all other candidates.

