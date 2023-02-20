Six days before the 2023 Presidential election, members of the Nuhu Ribadu Support Group and Tinubu Foundation in Adamawa state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State Coordinator of Tinubu Foundation, Suleiman Yarima, announced the defection on Monday in the Government House, Yola, when he led hundreds of members to meet Governor Umaru Fintiri, Daily Trust reported.

Why we dumped APC - Suleiman

Suleiman stated that the move was necessary owing to the giant strides of the Fintiri administration in every nook and cranny of the state.

He said some of the foundation’s members were among those who formed the list of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the state and vowed that the supporters would vote for PDP.

We will ensure Fintiri's re-election - Aliyu

Also speaking, the Leader of Nuhu Ribadu Support Group, Alh Saidu Aliyu said they would ensure the re-election of Fintiri and other PDP candidates from top to bottom.

The governor thanked the groups for declaring their total support for PDP and pledged to carry them along in the journey of the Adamawa project.

