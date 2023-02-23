Nigerians especially the youths have been urged to vote for the opposition PDP in the forthcoming presidential election

This call was from a group of ex-agitators who advised the Niger Delta Electorates not to vote for the PDP flagbearer in the Saturday February 25 election

According to the aggrieved agitators, Atiku does not mean well for Nigerians and the people of the region, hence he does not deserve their votes and support in the coming polls

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Ahead of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election, a group of ex-agitators known as Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), has sent a strong message to Nigerians.

The ex-agitators warned Nigerians especially the youths not to avoid casting their votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Former Agitators urged electorates not to vote for PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Why Nigerians should shun Atiku, Okowa on Saturday, Feb 25, the group reveals

The group in a statement signed and issued on Wednesday, February 22, by its Spokesman, Commander Amabiri Andabiri, said that it opposed power returning to the north after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, THISDAY report confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The group backed Tinubu

The NDLM, therefore, urged the people of the Niger Delta to cast their votes for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during Saturday’s election.

“We hereby strongly direct all Niger Deltans, all valid voters to pull their weight behind Tinubu come Saturday’s presidential election, and we vow to ensure that after the emergence of Tinubu, we will also make sure he fulfills all electioneering promises and agitations of Niger Delta region in a short period,” it added.

Buhari-Osinbajo support group dumps APC, endorses another presidential candidate, apologises to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have reportedly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Member of the group announced their collective decision to dump the APC to join the opposition PDP and work for Atiku during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

The group's national coordinator, Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoz, announced the decision along with other group members.

2023 presidency: Ex-Kano governor says Atiku will win

In another report, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has expressed optimism that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential polls.

The former Kano state governor made this disclosure on Tuesday, February 21, during a public function in the state.

He stated that Atiku's emergence as the PDP's flagbearer has already cemented his chances, and his blueprint placed him above all other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng