Thousands of APC and Labour Party members joined the PDP just 48 hours before the presidential election

The defectors say they made the decision because the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has the experience to handle Nigeria's present challenges

They were received by a prominent youth group backing the aspirations of the former vice president

FCT, Abuja - Over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Atiku Youth World Outreach leaders received the defectors into the PDP on Thursday, February 23, in the Nigerian capital.

Some of the defectors being received at the event in Abuja. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Twitter

At the event attended by a Legit.ng reporter, the Director General of the Atiku Youth World Outreach, Suleiman Yakubu, thanked the defectors for pitching their tent with the PDP.

Yakubu further urged all young people to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential election.

His words:

''We must come out en-masse to vote for Atiku/Okowa. This election is for Nigerians, so we are supporting a Nigerian candidate first.

''We support a candidate who has never pursued his interest using ethnicity as a canopy. His interest has always been one – Nigeria first.''

Addressing the defectors, Eta Eso, special assistant on new media operations to Atiku Abubakar, said they made the right decision by joining the PDP.

He said:

''The PDP is a haven for Nigerian youths, and as you already know, the manifesto of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar makes adequate provisions for young people in this country. I assure you that you have made the right decision.''

On her part, Maryam Atiku-Abubakar, patron of the Atiku Youth Outreach, said the defection of the APC and LP members a few days before the election indicates that the PDP is coasting to victory.

She said:

''This is extremely significant for the PDP, with just two days to the elections. This is very exciting for us, we are happy to receive them, and we hope that this move will encourage young people across the country to see that the PDP is, indeed, the party for the future.''

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, the leader of the defectors and convener of Concerned Nigerian Youths, Comrade Uko Miracle Anthony, said they decided to support Atiku because of his experience in governance.

He said:

''We are very excited to join the PDP as His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is already making waves. And we decided to join the PDP because Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a man of vision.

''Atiku is more experienced and has capacity, wisdom and self-will. He stands far above other candidates. Atiku has the self-will to drive Nigeria to the promised land.

''And we are promising Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that we will deliver on Saturday. All our members have their PVCs. Come on Saturday. We are going to win the election.''

