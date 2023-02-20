Nigerians especially the youths have been advised to vote wisely in the forthcoming general election

Less than 5 days to the polls, the senior pastor of Dunamis, Paul Enenche, has urged Nigerians to vote character, principle, equity, fairness and justice

The man of God noted further that the APC and the PDP brought Nigerians to the present condition the nation is in currently, noting that only one sensible option is left for Nigerians

The senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has sent a strong message to Nigerians, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Pastor Enenche, during his sermon on Sunday, February 19, urged Nigerians not to vote for the candidates and the political party that brought Nigeria to its present predicament.

Pastor Enenche reveals the only option left for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Enenche faults APC Muslim Ticket, Christians ill-treatment in Nigeria

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Twitter, the man of God while faulting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Yet, Christianity is despised to the point where not one person could be found to be a running mate to a Muslim presidential candidate despite such a very massive Christian population in Nigeria.

“Aside from other challenges we have explained before now, the presidential aspirants of the two big political parties are parts of the problems the country is facing by their collective action of bringing us into this leadership that we are in now. They were part of the problems and can’t be the solution this time.”

Enenche tells Nigerians who to vote for ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The man of God, however, enjoined the good people of the country to rally their support behind the third major candidate, who he described as the only credible candidate among the three major Presidential aspirants.

“We are left with only one viable, credible, reasonable, reliable option left. That is the third major aspirant you know. Vote value, credibility and simplicity,” he urged.

Watch the VIDEO below:

2023 Presidency: “I’ll Vote the Structureless Party”, Influential Northern Pastor Endorses Peter Obi

With less than a week to the presidential polls, the senior pastor of Family Worship Centre (FWC) Abuja, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, says her vote will go to the structureless party.

She made this remark on Sunday, February 19, at the closing stages of the first service at the church's headquarters in Abuja, attended by Legit.ng's regional reporter.

In her remark, she noted that Nigeria is at a cross-road, and the 2023 presidential election remains crucial to the future of Nigeria and that Nigerians must choose between "life and death" and "blessings and curses."

2023 Elections: "Lions Patronize Lions, Dogs Patronize Dogs", Powerful Pastor Reveals Strong Voting Formula

Pastor Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has been seen in a viral video making comments on the 2023 presidential election, and how Nigerians should vote.

The leading presidential candidates in the forthcoming are All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their counterparts in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Enenche said some of the presidential candidates have questionable character, adding that no one knows the past of some of the candidates.

Source: Legit.ng