A young man has had his arm amputated following a recent attack on supporters of the Labour Party and Peter Obi in Lagos state over the past week.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, the director-general of the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, on Tuesday, said the yet-to-be-identified supporter of the party had his arm cut off after the attack that marred the grand finale of the presidential campaign rally of the party in the state last week.

Describing the attack on Peter Obi’s supporters as regrettable, Osuntokun said the party is not intimidated by acts expected to dampen members' spirits.

The attack on supporters of the Labour Party and Peter Obi, took place about 15km away from the rally venue forcing some members of the party to disperse.

Police in the state also assured Nigerians of the move by the security agency to apprehend and prosecute some of the attackers at the Ilasan area of Eti-Osa Local Government.

Speaking further Osuntokun said while he would not score Labour Party a 100% in its preparation for the election, there is hope for the party's victory.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The predisposition to voter suppression through violence, we have been a victim of that, especially in Lagos.

“INEC people actually responded to people looking for their PVCs discriminatorily and when we had the rally in Lagos, our supporters were prevented in certain areas from coming to the Tafawa Balewa Square and some of them were injured.

"As we speak one of them has had his hand amputated."

8 days to election, Peter Obi's running mate Yusuf Datti writes emotional letter to Nigerians, Obidients

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed had earlier urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

The vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party said Nigerians have suffered unbelievable challenges in the past eight years since the All progressives Congress came into power.

According to Datti, Nigerians are free to hold him and Peter Obi responsible should they fail to deliver on their promises to the people.

Ortom causes high-level confusion among PDP ranks, announces preferred 2023 presidential candidate

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, ambition to become president of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra state has been endorsed by one of the Peoples Democratic Party's G5 governors.

Governor Samuel Ortom urged Nigerians across the country to ensure they take back their country by supporting Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng