Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has disclosed how Nigerians should vote in the 2023 election

The cleric maintained that individuals should vote for candidates that reflect their characters and who they are

According to Enenche, those who vote for candidates with questionable characters are questionable, fraudulent and dubious

Pastor Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has been seen in a viral video making comments on the 2023 presidential election, and how Nigerians should vote.

The leading presidential candidates in the forthcoming are All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their counterparts in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Paul Enenche speaks on the 2023 election Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Paul Enenche speaks on the characters of presidential candidates

Enenche said some of the presidential candidates have questionable character, adding that no one knows the past of some of the candidates.

He said some of the candidates have a series of allegations and counter-allegations that question their candidacies.

He said:

"There are some whose name, nobody is sure; date of birth, nobody is sure; source of money, nobody is sure; state of health, nobody is sure; level of sanity and reasoning capacity, nobody is sure; schools attended, nobody is sure. And yet, they are being marketed and advertised to lead the nation to a destination that nobody is sure."

Who Nigerians should vote for

The cleric further added that those who patronised people of questionable characters are those that are questionable, dubious and fraudulent characters.

According to him:

"Lions patronize lions; dogs patronize dogs; thieves patronize thieves; criminals congregate in the same vicinage, everyone is confirming their true nature and character by who they associate with, celebrate and advertise in this season"

See the video below:

