A Lagos-based RCCG pastor has sent words of wisdom to youths in Nigeria, a few days to the 2023 presidential election

In a chat with Legit.ng, Pastor Oluwole Sola tasked Nigerians to vote wisely and elect credible leaders that would position better for global opportunities, now and for the generations to come

The man of God further urged the electorates, especially the youths in Nigeria to shun any form of violence during and after the polls

Pastor Oluwole Sola of the the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in ;Lagos, has sent an important message to Nigerians.

Six days to the 2023 presidential election, the man of God has urged the youths in Nigeria to vote wisely and shun any form of violence.

RCCG Pastor urges youths to vote for wisely in the forthcoming presidential election. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Vote wisely, RCCG pastor task youths

Meanwhile, the presidential election race is clearly between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubnakar, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerias Peoples Party (NNPP)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 19, the man of God said,

"Its just some few days to the presidential election. If the date is not changed Nigerians will be heading to the polls to exercise their constituted privilege to elect the leaders of the country.

"The topic and question of who will win the election has been the major and focal point of discussion amongst many Nigerians. It is interesting that even in churches the discussion is at the front burner. A popular bishop was on air recently saying he is ready to vote for the candidate of his choice.

"Here is my advice to the teeming youths who are seen as a critical bloc and perhaps the game changer in this election.

"There are three major contenders in this year's presidential election the choice that you make on Saturday will determine the kind of life that not only you will live but others who may not have the privilege of voting as of this time.

"Think of your younger brothers and Sisters, think of your children either born or unborn, think of the quality of live you want for yourself. Think of the environment you desire, think of the leader figure you will want for yourself.

"So, head to the poll with this knowledge. Amongst Tinubu, Atiku and Obi who do you think can meet your aspiration?

"Who has the physical, mental and intellectual capacity to deliver.

"Also, remember their is no one that is perfect therefore, think of whom amongst these contestants you know will take to correction.

"Think of the leader that will address your issues when they come up. Think of the leader that will bring the people together and will be inclusive.

"Greatest Nigeria youths, Greatest Nigerians the time to take our destiny in our hands is now."

Shun violence, Pastor tells Nigerians

The cleric further urged the youths in Nigeria not to partake in any form of violence that might hinder the success of the polls.

He stated thus:

"Fellow youths, especially the war lords, air lords, sea lords, the axes, please don't fighter get killed for the poliicans. Don't be deceived, if the chips are down, you will be on your own.

"Youths, please vote right. Check the options available and choose the candidate that will better position the country for you and the generations to come.

"Finally, in all that you do, ensure to stay connected to God."

Apostle Suleman Finally 'Breaks the Table", Announces Who He, His Family Will Vote as President in New Video

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has announced his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Speaking to worshippers in his church on Sunday, February 19, Suleman said his family and key members of his ministry are fully Obidient.

Obidient is the term used by supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party. A word coined from the former governor's last name and obedience - the English word.

The controversial preacher added that he would use the pain, hunger and sufferings faced due to bad leadership to cast his vote in favour of Obi.

Source: Legit.ng