Members of the Redeemed Christain Church on Sunday, February 19, conducted a Global Prayer Walk for a successful 2023 general election

The worshippers in their thousands marched on various streets across 190 nations praying for peace and a turnaround for Nigeria

According to RCCG, the church is actively involved in this process to ensure that the right leaders are elected into public offices

With the 2023 general elections barely six days away, youths and pastors of the Redeemed Christain Church of God have taken it upon themselves to present the nation to God while praying for peace throughout the period of the poll.

Thousands of members of the RCCG's Throne Room in Abuja engaged in a Global Prayer Walk for 2023 on Sunday, February 19. The event, Legit.ng gathered also took place across 190 countries across the globe.

Themed 'Mercy', the church in its numbers prayed to God for mercy upon Nigeria, its citizens, and its leaders in the forthcoming elections.

Members of the RCCG have prayed for a successful and violent-free 2023 election in Nigeria. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

During the walk which also took place in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, Pastor Tunde Benjamins Laniyi said Nigeria had had the most unstable moment ever in history.

Worshippers were also led to plead for Mercy upon the 36 states across the country including the FCT by shouting "mercy" 37 times during the walk while states, local government areas and communities were mentioned by the lead pastor.

In addition, officials including those from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), members of the National Youth Service Corps, security agents and all other logistics operatives that would serve as ad-hoc staff during the 2023 election were soaked in the mercy of God.

Candidates contesting for various positions across the country were also not left out in the prayer session; they were all soaked in the mercy of God and the blood of Jesus Christ.

Laniyi said the essence of the RCCG's global walk is to plead for God's mercy upon Nigeria for a seamless transition of power from the incumbent to the incoming leaders.

Praying for mercy all over the nation from the Federal Capital Territory to the states, local government areas and wards, Laniyi said any power standing against Nigeria to make it ungovernable will be removed by God.

Further assuring that there is power when the people of goodwill come together to intercede on behalf of the nation, Laniyi said that there is an anointing released and that the prayer of agreement is always a powerful one and has never failed.

His words:

“The prayer of agreement is so powerful, there is an anointing that is released when we come together.

“God has not called us to operate in isolation, it is a body thing, God is a God of mercy and He will show us great mercy."

Also speaking to journalists after the walk, Pastor Emmanuel Munero said RCCG chose the last Sunday preceding the election to pray mercy of God upon Nigeria.

He assured that the prayers made globally have been answered by God and there is a renewed hope for new things to happen in Nigeria.

His words:

"We hope to see great changes in our economy, our naira has been losing value over the years, and we believe that after this election, surely there will be a positive turn.

"Also, we want to see a change in our security system, we want peace and tranquillity to reign supreme over Nigeria.

"We also want to have great leaders who we can be proud of as a nation. Great leaders who will show great examples for us even as a people; and the young ones and generations to come will have great role models that will be charting the cause of this country positively for us after this coming election."

What RCCG has done differently in preparation for the 2023 election

Munero said the church was on the frontline of the activities and preparation for the 2023 general election.

He said:

"God has answered our prayers every time we pray but one thing is God will not do for us what we need to do for ourselves and what we are doing differently this time is to do a lot of sensitisation, ensure that everybody around us registered and be part of what is happening.

"We always choose the wrong leaders when the right people refuse to vote but this time around everybody has taken responsibility which is to get our voters' cards and surely come on Saturday we are all going to vote for the man who is the choice of God for the nation Nigeria."

