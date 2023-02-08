Appeal Court has affirmed Hon. David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Taraba South Senatorial District election slated for February 25, 2023

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, upturned the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which earlier recognises Hon. Danjuma Shidi, as the candidate of the APC in the said senatorial poll

The three judges of the Appeal court led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem have set aside the high court judgement and all the prayers of Jimkuta have been upheld

The Court of Appeal Court in Abuja has declared David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Taraba South Senatorial District election.

A three-member panel of justice presided over by Justice Hamma Barka on Wednesday, February 8th, set aside the decision of the Federal High Court Jalingo, which dismissed Jimkuta’s suit challenging his substitution with the name of Danjuma Shiddi, Daily Trust report confirmed.

The Appeal Court's ruling

Justice Barka held that the primary election that produced Jimkuta was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and was valid in accordance with the relevant laws.

The panel held that only the NWC of the APC has the powers, the rights, and vires to conduct a valid primary election for the party.

Jimkuta won the APC primary election for Taraba South by polling 170 votes as against 70 votes by Hon. Danjuma Shiddi, but was wrongfully substituted by his party with Hon. Shiddi.

Dissatisfied over his substitution, Jimkuta headed for the Federal High Court in Jalingo to seek redress.

Jimkuta reacts to recent court's verdict

Reacting to the judgement, Jimkuta thanked the judiciary for restoring his mandate, saying “it was a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba South and the entire APC family."

Jimkuta appealed to his opponents to sheathe their swords and join hands with him to work towards victory at the polls, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

