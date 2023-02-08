The nation's electoral umpire has reacted to the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke

INEC filed the petition at the Court of Appeal in Akure, through its lawyer, Paul Ananaba (Senior Advocate of Nigeria) on Wednesday

The electoral body said the election petition tribunal erred in law by failing to consider and rule on the various preliminary objections filed by the 1st respondent

On Wednesday, February 8th, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appealed the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that nullified the victory of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16 governorship poll.

In the Notice of Appeal dated 30th January 2023, filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, the commission listed 44 grounds of appeal and asked the court, to set aside the judgement of the Tribunal, The Punch reported.

INEC's recent submission and demand

The appellant also asked the court to dismiss the petition filed by All Progressives Congress and its candidate at the poll, Adegboyega Oyetola, for lacking in merit, Daily Trust report confirmed.

INEC sought an order of the Appeal Court to set aside the whole decision of the trial Tribunal and dismiss and/or striking out the Petition for want of competence and jurisdiction.

The court's previous verdict that sacked Adeleke

A Tribunal panel led by Justice Tertsea Kume had nullified Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola as the duly elected governor at the poll in its judgement of January 27, 2023.

The panel said over-voting was established in 744 polling units and deducted the excess votes from the votes garnered by Adeleke and Oyetola.

