Gboyega Oyetola's participation in the last gubernatorial election in Osun state has been confirmed

The confirmation came from the ruling of the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 2, given by a five-member panel

In its ruling, the apex court in Abuja stated that the suit filed by the PDP seeking to disqualify Oyetola in the poll lacks merit

The Supreme Court has established that Gboyega Oyetola took part in the last Osun gubernatorial election which produced Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

This verdict came after it dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to nullify the participation of Oyetola in the election, The Nation reports.

Oyetola still has to battle his way back to Osun Goverment House and unseat Governor Adeleke

During a court session on Thursday, February 2, a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Centus Nweze, ruled that the appeal by the PDP lacked merit.

The Justice Nweze-led panel, therefore, directed the lawyer to the PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), to withdraw the case.

Added to this, the panel held that the PDP could not question the process leading to the emergence of Oyetola governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Source: Legit.ng