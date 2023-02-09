BREAKING: Supreme Court Gives Final Verdict on Abia APC Governorship Primary
FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has affirmed Ikechi Emenike as the Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.
A five-member panel of the supreme court led by Tijani Abubakar on Thursday affirmed the judgment of the court of appeal delivered in December 2022, TheCable reported.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng