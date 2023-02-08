APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has hailed the Supreme Court on naira swap, as the scarcity of the new currency and fuel shortage bites harder

The former governor of Lagos at the Kogi state presidential rally, disclosed that those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed

The presidential hopeful while urging the good people of Kogi state to vote for the APC in the coming polls, promised revival of Ajaokuta, dredging of River-Niger

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said if elected into office he will ensure the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, in addition to other critical projects.

Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Wednesday, February 8th, Tinubu said his government would prioritize development of mineral resources in the North Central state, in addition to dredging the River Niger which will allow ships to berth in inland ports.

Tinubu hails Supreme Court judgement on Naira swap as he campaigns in Kogi state. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Tinubu makes fresh promises in Kogi

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and sent to Legit.ng, Tinubu said,

"Hope is here. Ajaokuta resuscitation will be done. Dredging of Niger River will be done. Agriculture will be the source of our prosperity. North Central has the potential for great mineral industrialization, we will work on that."

Tinubu hails the Supreme court's judgement on the naira swap

Tinubu also felicitated with the people of Kogi State and other Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment on the currency swap impasse, saying those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed.

The presidential candidate said members of the opposition were counting on the unintended suffering caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to play to their advantage.

Supreme Court's verdict on naira swap

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgment on Wednesday halted the February 10 deadline for the validity of the old higher denomination naira notes, pending hearing on the substantive suit filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara State governments. The case is adjourned to February 15.

Tinubu lauded the mammoth crowd for turning up for the event in spite of the challenges, asking them to repeat the same on the day of election.

Tinubu's reaction in Kogi state

He said the opposition wanted to take advantage of the people's hardship.

"They even rejoiced when you cannot sell your products," he said.

"You will never see hardship in your lives. You will see prosperity, you will see progress," the APC candidate said to a thunderous amen from the crowd.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello recalled that the state had a good showing for the APC during the 2019 poll, saying the performance will be surpassed this time around.

Governor Bello said with the Supreme Court order, "hope has been renewed. Go ahead and use your money, the old and the new Naira."

Source: Legit.ng